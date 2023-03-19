From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has declared as inconclusive the elections conducted for Takai constituency in the state.

Announcing the results at the headquarters of the Commission in Takai, the Returning Officer, Professor Usman Ibrahim of Bayero University, Kano said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress scored 24573 votes while the NNPP scored 23569 votes in the elections..

He explained that elections in five polling units in the Constituency were cancelled due to over voting and other electoral malpractices.

According to him, a date would be fixed for the repeat elections in the five polling units after which a winner would be declared.