From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Engr. Dotun Sanusi on Wednesday accompanied Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to receive the Certificate of Return (CoR) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanusi, an Ibadan Chief and billionaire businessman told journalists on the sideline at the colourful event held at the University of Ibadan that Governor Makinde who won overwhelmingly in the recently concluded gubernatorial election truly earned the landmark and unprecedented victory because ‘he is the best man for the job’.

Chief Dotun Sanusi who was elated at the success of the Governor at the poll, assured the people of the State that the Governor would do better in his second term to further lift the State’s economy and improve the lives of the citizens.

‘As you all know, one good term deserves another. His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde has done so well since he took over the reign of governance in about 46months ago.

‘He has shown capacity, character and courage in leadership to merit second term in office. I have come to once again felicitate one of us, Engr. Seyi Makinde to receive the Certificate of Return from the INEC.

‘I am congratulating the Governor and all his associates including members of his family on this momentous and joyous occasion.

‘Our people have spoken with their votes by re-electing His Excellency for another term of four years. It behaves on all and sundry to support and cooperate with the Governor to succeed in this onerous task of governing our dear State.

‘Like he said in his remarks on this occasion, he would hit the ground running and deliver on all his campaign promises to our people,’ Sanusi added.

Dotun Sanusi had last week hosted the Governor, Deputy Governor, leaders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party; traditional rulers; religious leaders; market men and women; among hundreds of other residents of the State, to a victory party at Ilaji stadium and sports resort. The event described as unprecedented and very colourful, was widely attended by all the stakeholders in the State.

On Wednesday at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre, Makinde, his deputy, Bayo Lawal and 32 lawmakers in the state who won at the 2023 general elections were earlier presented with the certificates of return by the INEC.

The presentation of certificates to the winners was in accordance with section 72:1 of the electoral act.

In his welcome address, Oyo state Residents Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Dr. Adeniran Tella while appreciating relevant stakeholders for their support before, during and after the general elections, appealed to the elected Leaders to use their renewed mandate to reawaken the confidence of the electorates on their voting exercise.