There are indications that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering a postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections.

It was gathered that the electoral body is expected to take a decision on the issue at a meeting of its national commissioner on Wednesday night.

Since the conclusion of the presidential and national assembly polls, INEC had been in court over an application seeking to extract data embedded in the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) and inspect other election materials.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had filed similar applications on the matter before the court of appeal.

However, the electoral body insisted that granting the request would affect its preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Tanimu Inuwa, counsel to the INEC, asked the court to vary the orders which gave permission to Obi and Atiku to inspect all the sensitive materials used in the conduct of the presidential election.



But the court refused to grant INEC’s request, saying the commission failed to specify which of the orders it wished to vary.

The court also emphasised that it never granted Obi and LP permission to access the database of INEC as misconceived by the electoral body.

It clarified that what was granted was an order giving Obi and LP permission to do electronic scanning and/or make photocopies of voter registration, and ballot papers used in the conduct of the election.