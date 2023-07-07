From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it would commence the prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, in line with the Electoral Act 2022 next week.

The commission rose from its regular weekly meeting, yesterday, and resolved to file a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola.

In a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the electoral umpire noted that the Court has fixed Wednesday July 12 for commencement of trial.

Tagged prosecution of REC Yunusa Ari, the statement read: “INEC held its regular weekly meeting today, and discussed, among other issues, the progress with the prosecution of electoral offenders.

“It would be recalled that at the meeting with the RECs few days ago, the commission confirmed the receipt of case files from the Nigeria Police following the conclusion of investigation into alleged electoral offences during the 2023 General Election, including the one involving the REC deployed to Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“The commission also assured Nigerians of immediate action on the matter. As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission, or any legal practitioner appointed by it.

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola. Consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, the commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases,” the commission noted in the statement.