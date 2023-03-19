From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation of the Governorship election results in Plateau State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Oliver Tersoo Agundu disclosed this in his opening remarked to commenced the collation from the 17 Local Government Areas.

He appreciated the security agencies under the State Commissioner of Police for creating a conducive atmosphere for Plateau people to exercise their franchise.

Agundu called on the security, INEC staff and Adhoc staff to work assiduously and support the commission to complete the process to the announcement of the winner.

He appealed to parties agents to respect themselves and accord same it others for smooth collation.

The Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University Lafiya, Prof. Idris Amadi urged party agents to seek clarification on results submitted in a manner that will ease the process.