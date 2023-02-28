From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organization has said the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) cannot continue with the collation of the results of the February 25 presidential poll in the absence of political parties.

The spokesman of the campaign, Daniel Bwala, in a statement on Tuesday, said the conduct of the election has attracted criticism across the board, over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) collation agents as well as those of three other political parties had walked out of the National Collation Centre in Abuja, on Monday over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act by INEC in the collation process.

He said the development has led to a “constitutional logjam”, noting that “what is clear and undisputed to all at this stage is that INEC is refusing to address the observed problems and objections that have been widely expressed.”

Bwala added that ” let’s be clear, the election is inconclusive and the INEC Chairman cannot proceed without the political parties being present to object or accept the results at the national collation exercise. No court of law hears and determines a matter in the absence of necessary parties. Therefore the options available to the INEC chairman in law, fairness, transparency, equity and good conscience are thus:

“Suspend national collation immediately and address the complaints raised by parties relating to BVAS bypass and electronic transmission of results.

“Set a date for the conduct of elections in the affected places and ensure results are uploaded as contained in the guidelines. The said elections must be free and fair and BVAS used accordingly

“Cancel all the collated and announced results so far until such a time when all the results collated at the polling units alone be uploaded to the INEC server.

“Declare this election inconclusive and set a date for the conduct of elections that addresses areas where BVAS was not used and where violence occurred which suppress the voting rights of the people

“Address the Nigerian public in a televised speech on the sanctity of the processes and integrity of his person to regain the confidence of the Nigerian people and the international community.”