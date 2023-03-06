From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has urged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to vary the orders granted the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to inspect relevant materials used for the February 25 presidential election.



In its motion on notice dated March 4, the electoral body specifically urged the tribunal to vary the order barring it from tampering with the materials used for the presidential polls.



It predicated its request on the grounds that it needed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the next round of elections.