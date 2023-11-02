inDrive has expanded its services to 20 African cities in less than 12 months, while not charging any commission or fees on its drivers.

inDrive presence across cities in Nigeria, include Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Benin City, Nnewi, Aba, Onitsha, Jos, Enugu, Warri, Abeokuta, Akure, Owerri, Calabar, Ado Ekiti, and Uyo, as well as Maseru in Lesotho, and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

In addition to these cities, the platform is also operational in several African countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, and Namibia.

“Our launch strategy is meticulously crafted to guarantee fair treatment for both drivers and passengers,” Ilia Anisimov, Regional Business Development Specialist (Expansion)at inDrive said. “We are committed to creating a win-win scenario, ensuring passengers have access to affordable rides while drivers receive their rightful share of the income,’ he added. He said the expansion is rolling out in a series of thoughtful and active stages, each aimed at establishing a just and sustainable ecosystem for all stakeholders, stressing that the first stage encompasses extensive market research, conducted by inDrive’s team of specialists, to ensure that our entry into each new market is well-informed and tailored to local needs. “Following this, the focus shifts to building a robust user community. The final stage is monetisation, which involves charging a modest commission of no more than 10 per cent on drivers’ earnings, starting only six months post-launch in each city.

Africa faces numerous challenges, particularly in providing ample employment opportunities. inDrive’s venture into the continent represents a strategic move to address these issues, offering drivers not just a platform to earn but also the necessary tools and support to prosper.

With its innovative approach and unwavering dedication to fairness, inDrive is set to revolutionise the transportation landscape in Africa. The company is empowering drivers, delighting passengers, and contributing significantly to the vibrant tapestry of the gig economy.”