Indomie Instant Noodles, the family noodles brand, joined forces with the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, recently to raise awareness about sickle cell through a remarkable event tagged: “Red Umbrella Walk.”

The walk which took place in Surulere, Lagos, witnessed an outpouring of support from Nigerians who donned Indomie-branded red t-shirts, caps, and umbrellas.

The “Red Umbrella Walk” is an annual solidarity and awareness walk aimed at spotlighting sickle cell disease in Nigeria. This year marked the seventh edition of the event and drew significant attention from the public. Notably, the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria received support from Indomie Instant popular music artiste and former Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon, who actively participated in driving awareness for the cause, and some NGOs.

During the event, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Temitope Ashiwaju, expressed Indomie’s commitment to supporting the sickle cell community.

According to him, “Indomie is here to hold hands and show support for everyone living with sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disorder that affects people from birth. While we are here to support the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, Indomie is using this opportunity to share some love with the entire Sickle Cell Community, and we are saying loudly, everyone with sickle cell is a hero.” Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder characterized by abnormal haemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in the red cells. It significantly affects the shape and function of red blood cells, leading to various health complications.

Chairperson, Coalition of Sickle Cell NGOs, Toyin Adesola noted that “Sickle cell disease poses a significant public health concern in Nigeria. The country bears one of the highest burdens of sickle cell disease worldwide, with a substantial portion of the population carrying the sickle cell trait. Each year, it is estimated that over 150,000 children are born with sickle cell disease in Nigeria representing the highest number of newborns affected by the condition in any country.”

Adesola further emphasized the vision and mission of the Coalition of Sickle Cell NGOs in Nigeria (CSCNN), stating, “As a coalition, we aim to be an umbrella body of advocacy and awareness in Nigeria, reducing the health burden associated with sickle cell disorder. Our mission is to amplify and raise strong voices within the sickle cell community thereby driving societal and policy changes in Nigeria.”

Adesola called upon the government to recognize the urgency of sickle cell and urged the implementation of policies that prioritize the healthcare and well-being of individuals living with sickle cell disease. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to all sickle cell NGOs, particularly fellow CSCNN members, sickle cell warriors, supporters, and sponsors such as Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles for supporting the sickle community.

Indomie Kitchen was present at the event, catering to the culinary desires of both children and adults who flocked to indulge in delicious meals featuring their favourite noodles.