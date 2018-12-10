Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Nigerian Army has inaugurated a 10-man panel of General Court Martial at 82 Division, in Enugu, to try 11 soldiers accused of committing various offences within the division.

Inaugurating the General Court Martial, led by Col. Edward Abore, at the Dragon Officers’ Mess, on Monday, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, said that disciplinary measures in the military, to which court martial belongs, are aimed at guaranteeing a highly disciplined and battle ready Army.

READ ALSO: Sokoto govt. restates commitment to improve healthcare services

The GOC said that in keeping with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai which is to ‘have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army (NA) in the discharge of its constitutional roles’, trials in the Nigerian Army must be organised and administered in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Gen. Kabuk, however, assured the accused personnel not to be afraid as the Court Martial shall observe all the principles of fair hearing as enshrined under Section 36 of the Constitution as amended.

Details later…