India invites Nigeria to all G20 meetings

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Defence Minister of the Republic of India, Mr Rajnath Singh, will lead India’s delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was even as the Government of India invited Nigeria as a guest country to participate in all the G20 meetings during her G20 Presidency in 2023.

Singh, who arrives in Abuja on May 28, Daily Sun, gathered, is visiting Nigeria as special envoy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The visit of Mr Rajnath Singh reflects the growing bilateral relations between India and Nigeria and signifies India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria. Mr Singh is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs of India. Mr Singh is a senior Minister in the Government of India. Sending such a senior Minister to Nigeria as a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India reflects India’s commitment to the deep-rooted bilateral relations with Nigeria.

“During his stay in Abuja, Mr Singh is scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony and convey warm wishes and felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the President-elect. It is significant that given its special relations with Nigeria, the Government of India has invited Nigeria as a guest country to participate in all the G20 meetings during her G20 Presidency in 2023. Minister Singh is expected to have a special message to the President-elect of Nigeria regarding the G20. The G20 summit, 2023 will be held in New Delhi on 9-10 Sep 2023 with the Heads of State of the member countries and Invited guest Countries

“As India continues to enhance its engagements in Africa, the visit of Defence Minister Singh to Abuja marks a significant step in deepening the bilateral relationship between India and Nigeria, setting the stage for a new chapter of cooperation and partnership between the two nations,” an official of the Indian Government told Daily Sun.