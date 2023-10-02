From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As Nigeria marks its 63rd independence anniversary, Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Imo State, Uche Ben Odunzeh, has appealed to political leaders to make sacrifices that would better the country.

Odunzeh, in a statement on Sunday, reminded citizens that Nigeria was the country they had, noting that everybody should participate to develop it.

On his part, he promised to entrench democratic dividends if elected governor on November 11.

“As we celebrate the 63rd Independence anniversary of our beloved country I wish to congratulate Nigerians for coming this far in nationhood.

“At 63, we have experienced the good, bad and ugly but our spirit of patriotism and resilience has continued to help keep our fate . Of course we have no other country to call our own therefore we owe the country our contribution to her growth.

“I am optimistic that our tomorrow is green. Our Leaders are called upon to make sacrifices for the betterment of the country. This year’s celebration calls for a sober reflection, we must reflect on the gains of the past so as to help plan for the future.

“I want to take this time to remind Ndi-Imo that a new imo is on the way. If elected your governor, I will intentionally empower the state and make our imo state the envy of other states.

“Under our watch, youths restiveness that has given room for insecurity will be a thing of the past. Let me reiterate that our administration will Subsidize education and run an open government that will work for all,” he said.