The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has assured Nigerians of the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to increase the budget for education by 25 per cent, with the right policies in place. Mamman, who disclosed this at the recent Nigeria Annual Education Conference (NAEC) in Abuja, with the theme “Implementation of Education 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” also pledged to bridge the gap between education policy statements and outcomes.

He noted that the country had a lot of good policies on boosting the fortunes of education but has not taken the relevant steps in actualising them. In an apparent move to match words with action, the minister disclosed that President Tinubu has directed the return of the 10.5 million out-of-school children to school at the expiration of his tenure.

The federal government’s plan to increase education budget is a positive step to revamp the sector. For long, the education sector has remained in a state of utter neglect, with successive Nigerian leaders paying lip service to it. This is despite the promises during campaigns that they would give the sector the desired boost.

The education sector at all levels is challenged by many factors, such as employer neglect, inadequate welfare scheme, discouraging work environment and insecurity. The poor funding of education has led to dilapidated infrastructure in the schools, poor and inadequate research facilities and the attendant fall in standards.

We laud the federal government’s new plan to adequately fund the dying sector. The government should also show much commitment to rebuilding the dilapidated infrastructure in its schools. The poor state of infrastructure in some unity schools, colleges of education and technology and federal universities is alarming. They cry for urgent attention. Repositioning the education sector requires that these problems should be urgently addressed. For instance, the laboratories and libraries in these schools must be re-equipped.

We also call on the state and local governments to increase their budget for education. It is sad that most states’ primary and secondary schools are in deplorable conditions. In some states, some primary schools are not adequately staffed and equipped. Without the states and local governments increasing their budgetary allocations to education, the federal government’s plan to improve the sector will not succeed.

Besides, the government should enhance the welfare of teachers at all levels of education, beginning with those in primary schools. Last year, the National Union of Teachers (NUT) decried the non-implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage as well as the inability of the federal government to implement the new teachers’ special salary scale, promised by former President Muhamamdu Buhari.

The situation is the same at the tertiary level. The university system has witnessed multiple disruptions in recent times on account of poor wages and other welfare matters. The last strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which paralysed activities in public universities, lasted for eight months. Up till now, the issues that caused the industrial action have not been fully resolved.

There is need to put the sector on proper footing. The minister’s agenda for the system is in line with the yearnings of Nigerians. The current state of funding for the sector is inadequate. Increasing the funding for education will restore standards, reduce brain drain, attract more professionals and encourage research.

For the country to develop, there is need to invest in education. All that is necessary to make this a reality should be done. Let the federal and state governments give the sector the desired boost. The private sector can also be involved in funding the sector. There must be a template on what the education budget should be. The National Assembly should be carried along in finding the solution. There is no doubt that the education system is comatose and needs to be resuscitated.

Education is very useful for any country’s development. Any country that neglects its education sector will not witness development. We commend government for the plan to increase the budget for education. Beyond the pronouncement, we urge the government to implement the laudable plan forthwith.