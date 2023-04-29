From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The incoming administration in Kano State has accused the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of doing everything possible to sabotage the transition process in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano on Friday, the Chairman of the Transition Committee of the Governor -elect, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi regretted that Governor Ganduje has failed to inaugurate his Transition Committee four weeks after announcing its membership.

He regretted that members of his Transition committee, therefor are unable to deal with them on any official matters until they are duly inaugurated by their principal

Baffa also alleged that the government side has failed to reply their letters or honour their their invitations.

He observed that the governor has mischievously transferred all the permanent secretaries. and most of the senior directors in the service with the intention to undermine the hand over process.

According to him, the Ganduje administration has surreptitiously embarked on a large scale recruitment of personnel into the service, insisting that the present recruitment was intended to over bloat the service, ,undermine the incoming government and create confusion.

He appealed to Governor Ganduje to do a quick rethink and desist from the present manifestation of bad faith while reminding him that the governor elect is the choice of the people and the choice of Allah.

He akso appealed to all the democratic institutions within and outside the state to prevail on Governor Ganduje to do the needful.