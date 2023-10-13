From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A civil rights group, Accountability Lab Nigeria (ALN), said it will continue to push for the inclusion of proper ethical standards and behaviour in business and government transactions for improved transparency and accountability.

ALN said that such move in Nigeria’s governance system is long overdue, and that its absence has remained a significant obstacle to Nigeria’s pursuit of sustainable development, stressing that ethical governance is pivotal for addressing the identified challenges and enhancing public trust.

Its Country Director, Odeh Friday Odeh, at a press conference, in Abuja, told journalists that the essence of trust deficit in the activities and transactions of government and display of skeptism from Nigerians was because of absence of ethical standards and transparency.

He said: “Nigeria’s governance system is marred by crisis that undermines ethical values, positive behaviours, and societal norms which are essential for effective functioning. Many politicians and public officials in Nigeria lack ethical and moral standards, engaging in practices such as abuse of office. nepotism, conflicts of interest, and misuse of government information.”

He made reference to the 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance which ranked Nigeria 30th out of 54 African countries in lack of ethical standards and transparency in governance. “Unfortunately, lack of accountability, unethical behaviour, and corruption have been normalized in Nigeria’s governance system, thus reflecting a crisis of ethics in public services.”

He said the global corruption barometer highlights that 43 per cent of Nigerians perceive increased corruption over the past year, and the erosion of trust in governance can be attributed to the absence of accountability and ethical conduct.

“Digging deeper, it becomes clear that existing policies need to address the behavioural and societal factors driving this crisis. Nigeria’s Index of public integrity and transparency recorded 4.05 out of 10 for integrity, and 12.5 out of 20 for transparency, exposing the need to tackle corruption’s roots in poor ethical behaviour and societal norms.”

Odeh maintained that enforcing ethical standards in government is vital for preventing waste, abuse and prioritizing public interest over private interest. “But fragmented policies and disjointed implementation often undermine efforts, hence the need for more knowledge of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy and the poor adherence of public servants to the code of conduct.

“This gap leads to inefficiencies in addressing ethical governance, including when high-ranking government officials are above these policies. While the Code of Conduct for Public Servants outline ethical standards, the National Ethics and Integrity Policy focuses on values, causing enforcement challenges.

“Synchronizing these policies and collaborating among government agencies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and the private sector in implementing ethical practices are not only opportunity but moral imperatives. This is a chance to reshape Nigeria’s narrative, fostering integrity, accountability, and responsible governance to benefit citizens and the nation’s global image.

“Reinforcing ethical governance in Nigeria through unified policy integration is critical for national progress. With these, Nigeria can nurture a culture of integrity, ethical leadership, and accountable governance. But Nigeria must prioritize conversations around societal norms and invest in behavior-change interventions.

“These dimensions are at the heart of ethical transformation, as they can reshape behaviours, transcend the boundaries of public officials, and permeate every facet of society. The proposed measures offer Nigeria a significant opportunity to usher in an era of integrity, accountability, and ethical strength by addressing challenges decisively and embracing a unified approach.

“This strategy also lay the foundation for prosperity and unity of Nigeria which envisions a future where integrity shapes actions, attracts investment, enhances trust and contributes to sustainable development and global reputation.”