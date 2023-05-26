From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A pro-democracy group, under the umbrella of the Natives, will on Friday night resume occupation of major streets of Abuja city Centres in a vigil that will last until President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sworn in on May 29.

The Natives hinged the decision to occupy the major streets on their determination to forestall and fustrate plans by some unscrupulous elements to form parallel government as it was reportedly threatened.

Addressing newsmen during a unity walk to the Court of Appeal, Supreme Leader of the Natives, Smart Edwards, warned that his group will not tolerate any attempt for parallel government or act that could lead to chaos ahead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday.

“So the message to all Nigerians is that Asiwaju’s government is going to be rich, it is going to be robust, it is going to be inclusive, it is going to be harmonious. Every one who feels that he has lost out one thing or the other in the election can begin to restrategise.

“The country belongs to all of us. The resources Asiwaju will superintend belongs to all of us. We are not against anybody. But we are against such madness and the attempt to bring out a functional president in the country.

“Having said that, I want to inform you that we are going to start a vigil. We are going to hold it on the streets of Abuja until Asiwaju is sworn-in.

“We are going to start it today until that barton is given to him and until he is announced the sitting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is democracy and this is a country we must protect,” the Supreme Leader said.

On the reason for the unity walk, he said: “We are here at Appeal Court to state categorically that we the Natives of Nigeria will not allow the idea of parallel government. In fact, the idea should be dead by now and we want to strongly warn the proponents of this evil to perish the idea because Nigeria is not a banana republic where law and order don’t exist.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure will never be extended beyond Monday, May 29. He is a democrat and will end as a hero. Our attention has been drawn to some incredulous persons who have been brainwashed into imagination of victory at 2023 polls, whose constant cantankerous and mischievous attempts to desecrate our electoral institutions and justify their judicial brigandage is becoming intolerable.

“We are alarmed that the constant constitutional murder perpetrated by these agents of destabilisation doubtfully in the name of their principal is appearing to be subjugating, subversive and threatening coronation of unlawful acts, of which if left unchecked can snowball into a disaster, acts that makes their matters in courts unfounded.

“Their discontent like many can be acknowledged but it must not defeat sanity and the sanctity of our courts. Our Courts are sacred institutions and their decisions are based on facts not fictions.

“To this end, we rise up again to be counted, in defense of our country, its courts and citizens, as we take a unity walk to the Appeal Court today, to confront the increasingly dangerous and perfidious acts of sabotage against matters that should only be left for Judges up to the Supreme Court to decide,” he said.

Commending the outgoing government of President Buhari for conferring honours of GCFR and GCON on the President-elect and his deputy, Edwards declared that Bola Tinubu has a day with history and shall be sworn in on Monday, May 29 unfailingly.

He added that until the Supreme Court of the land rules otherwise, Tinubu will occupy the seat of the President.

“We would like to know if any Nigerian, regardless of their status have such rights to promote anarchy and desecrate the courts, threaten its Judges, advocate parallel government or openly promote chaos. We will not allow it and such will not happen.

“With them claiming knowledge of intendment, intentions, letters and interpretations of the spirit of the constitution and erroneously forcing it on the judiciary as expected outcome.

“We would like to inform these misguided persons that President Buhari is not available for compromise, he has earned the status of a statesman with international reputation. As a tested democrat and hero, he is not a despot as they made many to believe. Buhari is not a tyrant nor a dictator. The President has earned all the accolades of the restorer of the June12 , apologising to Nigerians on behalf of the military so this President is not available for Interim Government. Not even Vice President Yemi Osibajo will commit himself to murder or ruin our democracy or arrest the judiciary on their behalf,” he noted.