• President-elect urges Nigerians to support his government

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the nation’s progress rests on inclusivity, unity and not leaving any citizen behind.

He, therefore, charged the incoming President, Bola Tinubu, to ensure the unity and inclusiveness of all Nigerians in his administration just as former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, advised the president-elect, who would be sworn-in tomorrow, to ensure his administration builds a prosperous and united Nigeria.

Buhari and Kenyatta spoke yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration lecture ahead of tomorrow’s formal swearing-in of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

President Buhari noted that the inauguration lecture took participants on a journey of introspection of the imperatives of democratic governance and nation-building, pointing out that the various challenges that confront the socio-political fabrics of the country were highlighted.

“We have learnt that democracy is not just a system of governance. It is a way of life. True democracy is when voices of people are heard. Our nation’s progress rests on inclusivity, unity and not leaving any citizen behind and by ensuring every citizen enjoy dividends of good governance.

“We must heed the lessons of this lecture and translate them into action. We must fight against corruption in all its form. We must remain united. Our diversity is our strength.

“We can overcome our differences and forge a common cause towards progress,” he said.

While expressing confidence that Tinubu would lead the country with integrity, vision and deep commitment, President Buhari said that the fight against corruption should be upheld, as well as the principles of transparency and accountability.

“As I prepare to hand over the reins of governance to the president-elect on the 29th of May, I feel a renewed sense of hope, hinged on the capacity of my successor, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on the assignment given to him by Nigerians.

“And at the same time, you are being reminded of the immense responsibilities entrusted open us as leaders and the tremendous potentials that lie within our great nation. We must heed the lessons of this lecture and translate them into concrete actions,” he charged.

President Buhari, who will exit office tomorrow added: “We must continue to prioritize the welfare and well-being of our citizens, providing them with quality education, accessible health care, and sustainable livelihoods.

“We must fight against corruption in all its forms, upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. But above all, we must remain united. Our diversity is our strength and it is through dialogue, understanding and respect. We can overcome our differences and forge a common path towards progress.

“Let us foster an environment where every Nigerian has an equal opportunity to thrive regardless of their background, ethnicity, religion, or social status. As I conclude, I want to express my deep appreciation to the esteemed speakers, most especially our keynote speaker, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, for once again, accepting my invitation to share his wealth of knowledge with us.

“To the president-elect I offer my heartfelt congratulations and assurance, unwavering support. I trust that you will lead our nation with integrity, vision and deep commitment to the ideals of democracy and national development.

“Let’s remember that the true measure of our success lies not in the titles we hold or the position we occupy, it is the positive impact we make on the lives of our fellow citizens.

“Together, let us move forward, guided by the lessons learned from this lecture and build a Nigeria that is prosperous, inclusive and anchored on the principles of democracy.”

On his part, Tinubu, who was represented by the incoming Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, stressed the importance of democracy as the cornerstone for the nation’s progress, prosperity and in advancing the nation’s interests.

He urged all Nigerians to stand together with the incoming administration for a better country.

He said that while democracy guarantees freedom, its survival hinges on responsible and measured use of that freedom, adding that democracy, as an ever-evolving concept, empowers the majority to express their will while safeguarding the fundamental interests of the minority.

He also pledged to utilise democratic institutions not only to safeguard political and civil rights, but also to drive comprehensive economic reforms that engender broad-based prosperity, create employment opportunities, and unlock the nation’s untapped potential.

The Guest Speaker, Kenyatta, earlier in his lecture entitled: “Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development”, advised Tinubu on the importance of transcending from tactical politics and adopting the role of Nigeria’s vision bearer.

The ex-Kenyan president stressed that as the president, Tinubu must lead and unite all citizens, regardless of whether or not they supported him during the election process.

He also encouraged Tinubu to surround himself with voices that challenge his own and to reach out to those who may feel aggrieved in order to together build a stronger nation.

He highlighted the importance of overcoming negative tendencies of ethnicity, religious discrimination, and corruption, expressing hope that Nigeria would emerge from this transition and ready to take on the world stage.

His words: “The contest is now over. And the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins.

“Upon assuming the office of president you would be wise to transcend from the tactical politics of an election and assume your role as Nigeria’s vision bearer. This will demand a complete overhaul of the adversarial mindset that we as politicians are conditioned to embrace during the electoral process.

“As president, you must learn very quickly to lead those who do not love you and those who love you with equal passion and commitment because you are now the father of all.

“Your Excellency, when countries are in election mode, the people and its leaders are more divided than ever, and boxed into their various sectarian and partisan interests. However, when you are the head of state, and you take command of the country’s Armed Forces, you become the embodiment of the sum total of the many different ethnic groups, religions that make up your country, and you become the symbol of unity. Indeed, you become the face of Nigeria.

“I encourage you, to surround yourself with the voices of those who will counterbalance the hardliners that feel entitled to a piece of your office, you will lose nothing and gain everything by reaching out across the political, ethnic and religious lines.

“To those who may feel aggrieved by your victory in one way or another, please allow them to exhale and be part of your vision for a greater Nigeria.

“It is my hope and my prayer that the lessons from across the continent will give you the resolve to walk the difficult path of overcoming those three enemies.

“I started by mentioning the three enemies of nationhood, negative ethnicity, religious discrimination and corruption. As your fellow African, I look forward to a Nigeria that emerges from this transition, ready to flex and fight for its rightful place on the global stage with both hands ready.”