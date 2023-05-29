From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya alongside his deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau, on Monday, took the oath of office for a second term.

Chief Judge of Gombe State Justice Halima Mohammed administered the oath first to the Deputy Governor and then to the Governor. Speaking shortly after he took the oath of office and inspection of the parade mounted by the detachment of the Nigerian Police, the governor assured that the second tenure of his administration will build on the gains of the last four years

He vowed to be just and fair to all, “irrespective of political, ethnic, religious and sectional affiliations. The collective interest of Gombe State supersedes all other interests and considerations. Now that the elections are over, the business of governance must continue apace. As always, I call on all stakeholders across partisan divides to join hands and move our state forward”.

According to him, over the past four years, the state government under his watch was able to overcome many challenges and made significant strides in advancing the development agenda of the state by investing in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, civil service, agriculture, energy, water supply, environment, and sanitation.

While calling on residents in the state to unite and support the process of transforming the state the Governor said, “I need your continued support, active engagement, and constructive feedback to succeed. I am confident that, with your continuous support and prayers, we shall overcome challenges confronting the state, seize emerging opportunities, and create a future that is brighter and more prosperous”.

He added saying, “I remain eternally grateful for your support, and the opportunity to lead Gombe State at this critical point in its history. I will continue to count on your support, goodwill, and prayers. Let us embark on this journey together, hand in hand, as we build a Gombe State that our children and future generations will be proud to call home.”