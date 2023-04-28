…. As Coordinator appeals for urgent attention

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday, appealed to the Edo State Government to address the issues of inadequate hostel accommodation, encroachment into camp, inadequate hospital beds among others.

The Edo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Oladeinde Foluke made the appeal in Benin during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members deployed to the state for their primary assignments.

She said the “scheme faces inadequate hostel accommodation for both male and female corps members and collaborating agencies.

” Provision of hospital bed in the ultra modern camp clinic, provision of additional two boreholes to complement the only one in the camp”

She added, “the camp needs perimeter fence of the expansion of the camp to prevent further encroachment by individuals as well as completion of the sport arena”

“While we pledge our continuous support towards the lofty goals of the MEGA agenda of your government, we are appealing to His Excellency to intervene by way of solving these problems as it would aid the smooth running of the orientation camp”

On his part, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by the commissioner for Youth and Humanitarians Affair, Bar. Andrew Ewanta assured that the state government would continue to support the scheme in realizing its objectives.

“All the state government’s existing projects currently ongoing in the camp would be completed before the end of this corps members service year”.

He however charged the corps members to key into the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), programme and the various skill programmes offered by state government through Edo Job Agency aimed at empowering youths to be self reliant as white collar jobs are not readily available.

He advised the corps members to serve with commitment wherever they are posted to for their primary assignments, make indelible mark and profile solution to the host community problems

Daily Sun reports that a total of 1,310 corps members comprising 579 males and 731 females had been duly registered as at the closed of registration by midnight on April 27.