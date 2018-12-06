The global declaration of cultural diplomacy as tool for peace did not just happen. Segun Runsewe told me on the sidelines of the truly glorious event that heaven opened up with the content, he saw the strategic link on how culture could drive world peace as India, Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago, Mali, Hungary, China, Iran, Syria, Korea, Mexico, Tanzania, Pakistan to mention a few countries that hugged the initiative and took time off to invite the world to their destinations for exploration and rest.

Special days were set aside for each participating nation to display the best of their cultural humanity through songs, dances, drumming and cuisine. This process did not only make it easy for all to fall in love with what they may not have seen before or possibly did not understand, the expressions from each host nation on INAC billing won souls from other climes other than their own people, gave birth a new cultural message on peace to a world clearly on verge of self destruction.

Significantly, this cultural diplomatic message from Nigeria resonated with the world and the Chinese grabbed the messenger in Segun Runsewe to visit China in few weeks to share the new dream of pushing culture as vehicle of global integration and peaceful existence, a free hold ambassadorial calling from the appreciative Chinese.

Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu who chaired the new cultural diplomatic declaration on Peace noted that Runsewe has become the official Peace ambassador of the Nigerian government and people, adding that the twenty – seven nations and four continents in attendance signifies the readiness of Nigeria to enthrone legacies on global peace, not excluding Africa.

You may wonder what Science and Technology has to do with culture as Minister Onu explained,

the evolutionary trend in scientific discovery started on the plane of cultural development, a nail on the head submission that saw to many people applauding and appreciating the new leap to broker world peace through relational cultural process.

And as the representatives and diplomats from the 27 countries and four continents massed out

in recognition and support of the initiative, the caged dove set free by Runsewe, Symbolically expressed the desire of all participants to drive culture through the bag of diplomatic channels to find lasting peace on earth. How Segun Runsewe would sustain this initiative, find out only on this page.