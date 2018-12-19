Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra Sate have arrested five persons allegedly for killing a 35-year-old woman, Gold Gift, dumping her body at Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) roundabout, in Onitsha.

In a related development, gunmen have killed as assistant pastor with a church in Okpoko, Onitsha.

Our correspondents gathered that the prime suspects in the killing of Gift, had on December 5, 2018, lured her into a hotel where they allegedly had carnal knowledge of her before killing her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest in a statement said they were picked up two days ago at about 4pm following intelligence report gathered by detectives attached to the Central Police Station, Onitsha.

He gave the names of the suspects as Okoronji Emeka ‘m’ age 24 years, of No 16, Park Lane, and Umezinwa Val ‘m’ age 24 years, of No 110 Agulu Avenue, Nkpor Agu respectively.

According to him, “preliminary investigation further revealed that the victim’s body was later picked up by a hotel staff and dumped at DMGS roundabout, Onitsha, without informing the police.

Consequently, three of the hotel staff including the manager, Mr Ekene Gabriel, 30; the barman, Tom Bishop Emmanuel, 25, and the gate man, Arume Ifeanyi Godwin, 27, were also arrested.”

Mohammed disclosed that some gunmen also killed an assistant pastor working with a church in Okpoko, a suburb of Onitsha.

“The command equally received a complaint at Okpoko Division that on the 18/12/2018 at about 4 am, three unknown men scaled the fence of Christ Holy Church located at No 30, Orumba Street, Okpoko, and forcefully entered the room of the Assistant Pastor, one Justice Nonso Njigbo ‘m’ aged 26 years and inflicted a deep machete cut on his fore head, shot and injure him on the left thigh and made away with phones of the occupants.”

“Police detectives attached to Okpoko Division visited the scene and rushed the victim to St. Charles Boromeo Hospital, Onitsha where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

“The corpse has been deposited in the same hospital morgue for autopsy while effort is being intensified to apprehend the assailants and bring them to justice,” Mohammed stated.