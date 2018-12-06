Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Apart from the increase in number of personalities jostling for the number one seat in Ogun State, the intra-party wrangling within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has further beclouded the scenario that is likely to play out next year.

And with both APC and PDP in disarray, one would have expected a strong third force to have taken the advantage and hit the political space with force. But as at the time of putting this report together, there is still a lull and the political horizon in the state is still foggy.

For the APC, the fall out of the governorship primary election has thrown the party into disarray. The party has been polarised between Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s camp and that of members loyal to the former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

While the state chapter of the party conducted its own primary on October 2 and produced a member representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber, Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade as winner, the electoral committee sent by the National Working Committee (NWC) from Abuja, conducted its primary on October 3, and produced oil magnate and the chairman of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Mr. Dapo Abiodun, as winner.

Since then, Ogun APC has been embroiled in crisis; name calling has become the order of the day, while protest and counter protest rock the party.

Like it happened in the ruling party, the leading opposition party in the state, the PDP, has been beleaguered with leadership brouhaha. A faction, backed by Senator Buruji Kashamu, has been having a running battle with Sikirulai Ogundele-led state exco, backed by Oladipupo Adebutu, to control the soul of PDP in Ogun.

Though, Ogundele faction of the party is recognised by the national leadership of PDP as the authentic exco in Ogun, Bayo Dayo faction, with the support of Senator Kashamu, is armed with a Federal High Court order which compelled INEC to deal and accept the list of candidates from the Dayo faction.

The two groups had conducted parallel governorship primaries, with Ladi Adebutu emerging as candidate of Ogundele group, while Leke Shittu emerged as a candidate of Dayo group. Thus, INEC in obedience to the court order, accepted list of candidates from Dayo-led exco and published name of Shittu as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun.

And as it was envisaged, Kashamu’s name has replaced Shittu’s as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

With both APC and PDP in turmoil, a party such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with a governorship candidate in the person of Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, is expected to have a good showing in the contest.

Though the party is new in the state, its governorship standard bearer, otherwise known as GNI, is not. He is like an old wine in a new bottle. With his experience as a two-time governorship candidate in 2011 and 2015, pundits believe that he might come handy when the chips are down. Just last Saturday, GNI, kicked off his campaign by launching his “7 Steps to Abundance” manifesto.