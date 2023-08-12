• Desperate young actresses offer sex, money for roles

By Christian Agadibe

John Oche Success John is a man of many parts. He is an actor cum film producer.

The Benue State-born fashionista turns heads whenever he makes appearance. He’s not nicknamed ‘Dr Success’ for nothing. It’s because of his carriage and how he makes fashion statements with his glamorous and expensive attires.

In this interview, Success talked about his journey to movie and style stardom. Here are excerpts:

Give us an insight into your background and growing up days?

I was born and brought up in Benue State. I hail from Okpokwu Local Government to be precise. When I was growing up, I did a lot of petty businesses like baking, photography, and braiding female hairs in a bid to help my mom raise money for our family. I have a degree in English and I am business-oriented. I am an actor, producer, fashion nerd, entrepreneur and chairman of Infiniti International Empire Limited.

When did you venture into filmmaking?

I started producing movies in 2013. And since then, I have produced lots of movies on the stable of Infiniti Empire Films, my production house.

Did you have any formal training before venturing into filmmaking?

Movie making is a practical process. I was giving money to some Nollywood producers to produce movies for me. I was working hand-in-hand with those producers for years and in the process, I learnt the job and started making my own movies.

What was your experience in the last movie you did and why would you like to invest in movies again?

The experience in my last movie was beautiful. I will invest over and over again in movies because it’s something I love doing. The first movie I did cost me over N10 million because I featured stars like Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Johnson-sOkojie, Mike Ezuronye, Eniola Badmus, Angela Okorie, Jerry Williams, Emma Umeh and many other great actors. The title of the movie is Child Seller.

The movie earned you some awards. What does this mean to you?

The awards meant a lot to me. As a young producer, who just started producing and winning awards, it gave me great prospect and energy to do more.

Did you entertain any fear of not succeeding in the movie industry?

No, I did not experience any fear. I was already a business-oriented person and I have never failed in any business I lay my hands on. So, I never had such fears.

What distinguishes you from a regular movie producer?

My choice of movie, choice of cast and the fact that I pay my cast and crew very well, are what distinguished me.

What was the sacrifice that came with stardom?

Fame comes from God Almighty but as an individual, you must be dedicated and committed to whatever you’re doing. Before I came into Nollywood, I was already popular with my skin care business. Nollywood only gave me more fame. Talking about sacrifice, I didn’t do much because I already had money before I came into Nollywood. I came in as an investor before a popular actor and my friends in the industry talked me into acting. Colleagues used to tell me that I have a magnetic personality that people don’t need to see me twice before they know I am sound and can speak polished English. They used to say ‘You will do very well as an actor’ and just like they said, my first major movie as an actor, The Celebrities, got everyone talking about me. The movie did so well and I was gradually becoming a household name. The producer immediately had to rush and do a sequel of the movie. The movie got lots of fans talking about me. And this made other producers and directors to start calling me for jobs. But because of my busy schedule, I had to turn down about 30 to 50 scripts within a month.

What were your initial challenges when you started and how did you overcome them?

My initial challenge when I started was my inability to get the big artistes to film on my set. But over time, and with good planning, they started coming through.

What lessons did you learn from your days of humble beginning?

I learnt that if you come into the industry without money, you wouldn’t be regarded. It didn’t happen to me directly but I saw the way producers, directors and big artistes neglected and talked down on up and coming actors that hadn’t money and were of the peasant category. I learnt from how that category of people was being treated. I also learnt that your colleagues are not your friends, so make your money and go home.

How did your parents find out about your choice of career and what were their initial reactions?

My parents got to know I was into acting when their friends and colleagues started telling them that they watched my movies on Africa Magic. My mom then asked ‘how do you hope to cope with acting and producing, and your other businesses?’

What do you think you did right to get to where you are today?

I have always stayed committed and dedicated to my job and businesses. And I have dedicatedly obeyed the commandments of God, by paying my tithe to the right channel and at the right time. Paying my tithe brings divine blessings and that has brought me thus far.

Do you still keep your old friends?

My old friends are still my friends till date, except the envious ones who never wanted to see me big. But I have been constantly disappointing them.

Who were those you looked up to while growing up?

Will Smith and Beyonce.

Some celebrities are popular but not rich, where do you belong?

By the grace of God, I am rich and popular. I made my money before I came into Nollywood. To be popular and not rich is suicidal.

Has fame opened doors for you or shut doors in your face?

Fame has opened more doors for me. Recently, a fan gave me a plot of land aside many other gifts.

What would you describe as your most embarrassing moment?

It’s when I was on a big project and it was raining constantly for seven days, and I had to battle to keep my artistes together without filming.

Have you ever been sexually harassed by anyone in the industry, especially the upcoming actresses desperate for roles?

Yes, so many of them have sexually harassed me, most especially on Instagram, and a few others physically. Most times, I just ignore them and move on. Most times, you see some of them offering you money and some others offering sex. A lot of them are damn desperate.

Is it true that sex for role exists in the movie industry, especially from producers?

True, but not all producers do that. Most times, it’s the up and coming artistes that throw themselves at the producers. But I know some cases where the producers make it a condition for getting roles.

Now, everyone wants to be seen on TV, what’s your advice to young, aspiring actors who want to be famous?

They should ensure they have talent for acting; they should also ensure they have passion for it. They should not be too conscious of money. They should not be desperate for movie roles to avoid getting dirty. They should also ensure that they are committed to acting and also deliver on any role they are given to interpret.

What would make you more fulfilled in your career?

When I win an Oscar award.

What movie role would you consider your most challenging and why?

I was invited to shoot an occultic scene at night at the bank of River Niger, and was attacked in my dream afterwards. I had to go for series of deliverance and prayer before I got myself back. Even since then, I have declined all movie roles that have to do with occultism and spirituality.

What major lessons have you learned as an actor?

Be yourself whenever you’re on set. Don’t overrate any artiste no matter how you love them, because most celebrities have bad characters and will always want to intimidate young actors on set.

What should your fans look forward to, any exciting project coming up?

They should watch my space; I’m working on a big Netflix project.

Apart from movies, what other things do you do?

I am a serial entrepreneur. I own a skin care beauty company, a furniture company, and a fashion production house. I am also into real estate, hospitality and farming.

Which of the movies gave you a big break?

All my movies have been hitting it big back to back, but I think Bond and Royal Quest did it the most.

Are you in a relationship?

Yes.

Who is the woman in your life?

It’s personal.

What are the quality traits you desire from a woman?

Intelligence, good character, and she must be beautiful and God fearing.

Is marriage still far or near for you?

Marriage is not part of my resume for now, but I am ready to bring forth babies. For me, marriage is far, so my woman should be patient.

Will you subscribe to the use of sex toy by your wife due to long absence from home?

Why not, if that will give her the level of satisfaction she desires? Instead of going out to meet other men because of my absence, it’s better she uses sex toys.

What does sex mean to you?

I don’t attach much importance to sex because it can be bought. Sex is one of the cheapest things that can be easily gotten.

Have you been sexually harassed by gay fan or colleague? If so, tell us your experience.

Yes, severally, but as a non-homophobic person, I will just calm down and tell them I am not interested. I am non-judgmental and I mind my business.