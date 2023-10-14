129 suspected robbers, cultists, vandals meet waterloo, says police boss

From Aloysius Attah, Abuja

COMMISSIONER of Police in Anambra

State, Mr Aderemi Adeoye has narrated how

the state command under him has given crimi-

nal gangs in the state a bloody nose and secured

a new lease of secured life for the people.

This, according to the police boss, was

achieved through a strategic crime fighting

mechanism.

Adeoye, who hails from Osun State, assumed

duty as the 33rd Commissioner of Police in

Anambra State on July 7 2023, at a period that

armed groups, tagged “unknown gunmen” by

many, had unleashed a series of violent attacks

in the state to the extent that seven local govern-

ments were under their grip,

Adeoye in his inaugural address to journalists

vowed to make the state hot and uninhabitable

for criminal elements through the collaborative

efforts of his Command and other sister security

agencies in the state.

While noting that his Command would not

advise the criminal elements perpetrating crime

to relocate from Anambra State, in order not to

create problems for the neighbouring state; the

CP said he would collaborate with the security

agencies in the neighbouring states to deal with

the criminal elements through intelligence shar-

ing and other professional means.

He also assured of sustained partnership with

the Chukwuma Soludo-led government in the

fight against crime.

He said: “We have no delight in anyone los-

ing their lives. But if that is what it will take to

protect the people of Anambra State, we will

not stop at any obstacle to achieve this mandate

given to us by the Inspector-General of Police.

We will secure and protect the people of Anam-

bra State.

“We will serve them to the best of our ability.

We will ensure that lives have value, and that

nobody will take away their fundamental hu-

man rights to life. That is the reason for our exis-

tence here. And we are determined to fulfil this

constitutional role. We call on the support and

collaboration of the people of Anambra State to

achieve this mandate.”

Three months down the line, there is now a

remarkable difference in security matters in the

state as the criminal elements have been sig-

nificantly dislodged while incessant cases of

kidnappings and armed robberies have scaled

down.

Giving an appraisal of the security situation

in a press briefing at the command headquarters

Awka recently, CP Adeoye said the essence to

give the progress report the police have made

under him in crime fighting and providing se-

curity to the people of Anambra State after three

months of his coming.

He attributed the progress to “unprecedented

support and cooperation the police received

from the public, media and the state government

which went a long way in restoring normalcy

and reducing insecurity to the barest minimum”.

He said that within the period under review, 30

insurgents and 39 armed robbery suspects were

arrested. 38 were arrested for cultism while 22

were also nabbed for kidnapping.

He also disclosed that within the period, six

kidnap victims were rescued, 26 firearms and

93 rounds of ammunition were recovered. Also,

25 vehicles, 14 tricycles and seven motorcycles,

one armoured cable and 16 iron grills vandalised

from Second Niger Bridge were all recovered.

“Amid the plethora of successes we have re-

corded, criminal gangs were smashed, kidnap

victims were rescued, while firearms, stolen ve-

hicles, and other items were recovered,” he said.

CP Adeoye, who detailed how the vandals

of the Second Niger Bridge were arrested, also

noted that the Command, under his watch, de-

clared war against cultism, especially in Awka,

the capital city, after which 34 suspects were

arrested, interrogated, and charged to court, all

within a week after launching the operation

against cultism. He added that all the suspects

were remanded in prison custody.

“We didn’t stop at that. Based on intelligence-

led investigations, we tracked down one of the

most serious killers to Enugu State and arrested

him at his hideout. As I’m talking to you now, he

is in custody,” he said.

He further revealed that the suspect, during

interrogation, made some mind-boggling con-

fessions, including killing no fewer than four

persons in Awka in the last six months, being

hired as a thug during elections, and being part of the cult gang that killed a security official

working with the Blue Shield Security Services

sometime ago.

According to the CP, the suspect confessed

that they killed the Blue Shield Security official

not because he was a security man, but because

he was a member of a rival cult group fighting

their own gang, which made them track him to

his house in Amikwo, Awka.

“From the revelations he made, he was also

responsible for the abduction of one other per- son; and his gang extorted the sum of N2 million

naira as ransom, and still killed the victim. He

also gave us insight into other killings in other

parts of the state, such as Nsugbe. And we are

seriously working hard with the information

we gathered from this interrogation to round up

other cultists who are still out there tormenting

the people of Anambra State,” he said.

CP Adeoye also gave an overview of other ar- rests made in the state so far, including the arrest

of a three-man gang that specialises in intercept- ing commercial buses and kidnapping passen- gers. He said: “They operate at Amoka, Ihiala

Local Government Area. Three weeks ago, they

targeted and intercepted a commercial bus con-

veying passengers from Port Harcourt to Lagos,

passing through that area. They hijacked the bus

and kidnapped all 18 passengers on board and

took them to their hideout.

“Fortunately, we got to know of the incident,

and immediately, a joint team of army and po-

lice Special Forces based at Uli went after them.

They fled, but we liberated the 18 kidnap vic-

tims and recovered the bus, brought the passen-

gers to safety, and facilitated their onward travel

to their destinations.

“But we didn’t stop there; we continued the

investigation, and today we have nabbed five of

the suspects that committed that crime.”

The CP thereafter paraded the suspects and

the recovered items before the newsmen, in-

cluding a criminal suspect arrested for robbing

the Awka office of the News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN). Also paraded were different types of

charms, police camouflage, flag of the Indig-

enous People of Biafra (IPOB), cars, among

other items.

Speaking on the positive developments so far in crime fighting in the state, the Anambra State

Command Police Spokesman, Ikenga Tochi, a

Deputy Superintendent of Police said CP Ad- eoye’s strategic approach and decisive actions

have proved effective in curbing crime and

ensuring a safer environment for the residents.

He listed those strategic approaches of the CP

to include inter-agency collaborations, arrest of

criminal elements/ crime suspects, recoveries,

rescue operations and resuscitation of Commis-

sioner of Police Commendation Awards. He

said CP Adeoye undertakes various regular and

sometimes unannounced visits to various police

formations in the state while he also offers sup-

port for injured officers as well as active patrols

in many parts of the state

“CP Adeoye is an advocate for professional-

ism and human rights of the citizens. He em-

phasises professionalism among the officers

and also promotes a respectful and courteous

approach to civilians. He has demonstrated

zero tolerance for misconduct and human rights abuse. This advocacy for professionalism was

also reiterated during his recent decoration of

288 newly promoted officers of the Command

recently”.

“He has also ensured an improved non-com-

pliance to sit-at-home in the state, called on the

people to come and reclaim their recovered sto-

len property and also rewarded diligent officers

including the policewoman given cash sum of

N250,000 for rejecting a mouth-watering bribe

offered to her when she intercepted bundles of

stolen armoured cables. There is also the prac-

tice of regular debunking of security-related

misinformation to allay fears among the pub-

lic.” The PPRO stated.

The police PRO in conclusion noted the need

for the people to recognise that the police can-

not be everywhere at the same time. He main-

tained that the support and cooperation of the

public remains crucial so that the police can do

more in their continued efforts to uphold secu-

rity of lives and property in Anambra State.