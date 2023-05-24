From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as Democratic Watch Institute (DWI), has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC), that an attempt to impose presiding officers on lawmakers would lead to chaos.

DWI National Coordinator, Sunusi Umar, told journalists yesterday in Abuja, that it would be subversion of democratic norms for the Abdullahl Adamu-led APC to force presiding officers on elected members.

Umar noted that leaders from the North has a one-day colloquium of critical stakeholders at the Arewa House, Kaduna and agreed that lawmakers should be allowed to freely elect their representatives.

He tasked Adamu to reclaim the people’s confidence by maintaining balanced and mature neutrality in the selection process.

While reading an open letter to the former governor of Nasarawa State, he said: “The letter, Your Excellency, aims to forestall the drift toward greater regional distrust in Nigeria, breach of constitutional democracy, due process of leadership succession through elections and rancour in the 10th Assembly.

“This representation is also to alert you to the consequences of falling for the trap of a brewing cabal out to reverse the populist tendencies of your government by whatever means and tactics.

“Firstly, we wish to invite your attention, as a renowned committed democrat, to the necessity for inclusive participation, respect for statutory autonomy of such organs of government as the legislature as the only basis for sustainable constitutional democracy.

“Constitutional democracy as the antithesis of arbitrary rule, allows all citizens, rather than favoured individuals or groups, have the right and opportunity to participate.

“This informs our conviction that only a leadership of the National Assembly independently and willingly produced by the members themselves, for themselves, can douse the rising regional tensions and foster strong understanding and cooperation among the elected members.

“We are of the view therefore, that the current attempt to impose leaders on people of undoubtful maturity, and proven experience, elected to represent their various constituencies in the incoming 10th National Assembly, amounts to an encroachment on the sanctity of the legislature, subversion of popular will and a negation of the democratic principle of separation of powers between executive, the legislature and the Judiciary.

“We find it curious that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, itself a product of democratic election and which subjected its presidential ticket contest to elections, should now be the same party attempting to manipulate the system to one of selection and imposition.

“Having come this far Sir, we feel duty bound to call your attention to be vigilant as to the political opportunists that are bound to swarm around you with the intent of forming another cabal who are behind this scheme aiming to pitch you against your traditional political friends and sections of the country.”