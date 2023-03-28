From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Acting Chief Judge, Justice Umar Abubakar, has sworn-in Alhaji Shuaibu Ibrahim, as Acting Chairman of Aliero Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Ibrahim was sworn- in following the impeachment of incumbent chairman of the council, Alhaji Shuaibu Aliero for gross misconduct on March 27.

Abubakar administered the oath of office and allegiance on the acting chairman and Acting Vice Chairman, Abubakar Ibrahim, to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, said the impeachment was in accordance with the local government law of the state.

“It empowers councilors of the local government council with two – third majority to remove chairman of local government for gross misconduct.

“It is on this basis that the councilors of Aliero local government having complied with such law removed Shuaibu Aliero for gross misconduct on March 27,” he said.

Supervising the swearing- in, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, advised the newly elected acting chairman and his vice, to abide by the necessary legislation and stipulations under local government law in the discharge of their duties.

“As Muslims, you should govern with the fear of Allah and seek his protection in steering the affairs of the local government,” he said.

Bagudu, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, prayed to Allah to bestow wisdom on leaders at all levels of governance in the country.