The state chairman of the Labour Party, Calistus Ihejiagwa has alleged that rigging is ongoing now by the APC at Akokwa in Ideato North LGA at the house of Chief Chijioke Anozie (Omeremba) .

He said they highjacked all the voting materials from the 4 Wards in Arondizuogu clan and are voting with it there

“They have about 10 Hilux vehicles with police, army and NSDC. They blocked the roads and are giving APC cover as they rig the election.”

He also accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of moving around in Ideato North LGA with heavy security men.

“Right now, he is at the INEC office in Urualla inside the Council headquarters, manipulating the results.”