..First lady flagg off empowerment programme

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

A large crowd of women from Okigwe zone area of Imo State at the weekend held a massive peace rally in support of governor Hope Uzodimma’s reelection at Anara,Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.

At the rally,the women unanimously agreed to vote for Uzodimma to consolidate on his achievements.

One of the convener of the ceremony,Mrs Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator and CEO of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in her speech pointed out that the essence of the rally is to call for peace in the State and urged the women to vote for Uzodimma to enable him continue his fight against insecurity.

She said “The essence of this rally is to tell you that women want peace,we’re grateful at your giant strides,sustainance of all the numerous projects you have put in place, we stand here in unity and accord to tell you that we do not want insecurity, war,disharmony, all the women has agreed to support your reelection in peace”.

Responding, governor Uzodimma vows to continue sustaining the peace in the State ,he reiterated his call for amnesty to bandits in the State to embrace a new life and desists from violence.

” I’m a man of peace,I don’t support violence ,there are some people pursuing me but they will never get me ,I have asked them to come out from the bush and support me.

“I believe in God,nobody will ever be governor if God does not support him, and I know my God is with me ,support me to open up the communities, end poverty, continue on our good infrastructural developments.

Adding his voice to the call for Uzodimma’s reelection, former governor of the State,Chief Ikedi Ohakim said ” I appeal to the women to vote for Uzodimma ,Okigwe wants totality and not majority because totality is greater than majority, Okigwe is the oldest province today.

“Today Uzodimma has gotten hundred percent, I assure you he will come back to greet Okigwe people after his reelection,vote for him”.

Highlight of the peace rally was a Flagg off of empowerment programme for 350 women of Okigwe by the first lady of the State,Mrs Chioma Uzodimma.