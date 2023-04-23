From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The candidate of the National Rescue Movement( NRM) in the 25 February Imo West Senatorial poll, Stephen Uwaezuoke has filed a petition for nullification of the poll at the National Assembly Elections tribunal sitting in Owerri, the Imo state capital .

The NRM candidate said that the declaration of Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) as winner of the Imo west( Orlu) Senatorial poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) was fraudulent.

He further alleged in his petition that the state government, APC, INEC, and the law enforcement agencies had conspired to rigged the election as they never allowed the votes of the people to count .

Chief Uwaezuoke who stated this at the weekend said : “Unfortunately the people’s choice was fraudulently not allowed to prevail. The election was marred with vote buying, intimidation, late arrival of the INEC’s personnel and the electoral equipments, no voting in many polling stations, and many other electoral violations. INEC conspired with the government in power, and announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Osita Izunaso, as the winner of the race.”

He added , “Contrary to the expectations of the people of Orlu, the change we desired, and our anticipation that the election would offer us the opportunity to stop the recycling of the politicians, was unscrupulously taken away from ‘ndi’ Orlu, with impunity, total disregard to the people, and democracy. The people were denied the opportunity to choose the leadership of their choice. The action of the State government, APC, INEC, and the law enforcement agencies that provided the enabling environment that cumulated to the false results tantamount to political leaching in the Orlu senatorial election, 2023.”

“Through my lawyer, I have tendered my objection of the INEC’s declaration of Chief Osita Izunaso as the Imo West Senator-elect, to the Imo State Senatorial Tribunal, asking for the cancellation of the results. We must defend democracy, and the future of our people.”