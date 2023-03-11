by David

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Mr Ford Ozurumba.

Ozurumba was removed from the office through a press statement from the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, and signed by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku.

No reason was given for his removal but according to the statement, Governor Uzodinma has directed that he hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his ministry with immediate effect.

The statement read: “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the immediate removal of Chief Ford Ozurumba, the State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, from office.

“Accordingly, His Excellency further directs that Chief Ozurumba hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry with immediate effect.”