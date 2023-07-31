From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State Ikenga Ugochinyere has called for the release of an Imo State-based journalist, Nonso Nkwa, reportedly arrested in the state, last week.

Ugochinyere, in a statement, on Monday, reacting to the arrest of Nkwa, urged the relevant security agency to charge him in court, if they believe he has done anything wrong.

The lawmaker, while calling on President Bola Tinubu to pay keen attention to development in Imo State, said there is no reason to detain the journalist beyond the constitutionally stipulated time, without charging him to court.

According to him, ” I am using this opportunity to call on the DSS and the police and Mr President to please intervene in the arrest of Nnoso Nkwa and ensure that he is released. If you say he has committed an offence, the right thing to do is charge him in court.

“You do not have any reason to hold Nnoso Nkwa more than the constitutionally stipulated time. These are things that are causing problems all over West Africa. Leaders tend to abuse the democratic process, tend to abuse human rights. If you say he has committed the offence, the right to do is not to flex his muscles.

“I am appealing to the heads of security agencies to be careful when they are handling issues from Imo State. It is time to reshuffle all the heads of security agencies in Imo State. I am calling on the President to pay special to development in Imo.”