From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The body of the ex custom federal commissioner, Ogbuagu Oputa and his wife,Veronica Iworisha were laid to rest in Abatu,in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday amidst tears from families, friends and well wishers.

Iworisha who also headed the board of the federal prisons and Immigration services under the administration of former President Ibrahim Babangida left legacies too numerous to mention for his people.

Enumerating his achievements during his sermon,the officiating priest of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church,Oguta,Reverend Father Emeka Okwosa described the late Iworisha philanthropic gestures as “unequalled” in the history of the area.

According to the cleric,”those are the attributes of a good Christian” and expressed confidence his soul and that of his wife were already “resting in the lord”.

He said “Christian don’t die but sleep on, they rest in peace waiting for God to wake them up on the last day,God has decided to give them rest.

“They gave life to many families. The couple love Oguta, 400 people from this area testified got jobs through them. Not only that he gave them job,he gave them home,before their appointment letters and fed them in his house”. Okwosa said.

He however urged those he has assisted to emulate his kind gestures and consolidate on his achievements.

The cleric also recalled that as the chairman of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) he brought a lot of transformation to Oguta, he also attributed the power supply and tarred roads in the area to some of the achievements of the late Iworisha.

His first son, Gerald Iworisha who promised to sustain his fathers’s legacies in his own way equally urged others to do same to honour him.

Iworisha was born in September, 21,1939 and died in February, 22 ,2023 while his wife was born in March 28,1945 but died in April,20, 2023.