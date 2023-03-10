by Ajiri Daniels

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Hundreds of Imo traders on Friday took to the streets to protest the strike action directed by the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),comrade Joe Ajaero in the State.

The card carrying protesters later stopped at the entrance of the government house where they were addressed by the State deputy governor, Placid Njoku.

President of the Imo State Amalgamated Market and Traders Association (ISOMATA) Emmanuel Ezeanuchie while registering the grievances of his members condemned the call for industrial action, adding that his members have suffered enough on the already hard conditions in the country.

Ezeanuchie however threatened that if Ajaero persists with his strike in the State, the traders he said would have no option but to take the matter to the law court.

“We can’t be part of this strike, how can somebody who stays in Abuja dictate to us what is happening in Imo State, our members are still struggling to survive from the hash cashless policy, the fuel stations are selling at very high prices and now he want to shut down the market, we say no.

” If he has any political problem with anybody, let him go and solve it and not involve us, he shouldn’t play politics with our lives, we are traders and contribute to the economy of this State, why is trying to shut down our market and the State.

Responding to their grievances, the deputy governor who represented governor Hope Uzodimma promised to address the issues raised by the traders

He further added ” he sent me to tell you to stop crying, our government allow people who work to get benefit from it, this is a government that allow civil servants to get their wages.

“Our government is sensitive to the need of the people, when you cry we respond because your welfare is our primary business, we don’t know why somebody should come and say we should not have power, fuel, and our markets, we have suffered enough from unknown gunmen, we will stand with you.

” We are surprise somebody like him can come to his State and cause confusion ,If he think there is no government in Imo, he will find out, we would not tolerate it”. Njoku said.