Imo State citizens deserve to have a renewed confidence in government and a strong reason to have a governance culture that guarantees public welfare.

Ikedi Ohakim

The desire to be free remains an endemic attribute of every human being, irrespective of gender, state of birth, language or location of existence. That desire to be free manifests in every facet of life, thus the endless search for the right leaders that would work to actualise them.

Growing up, I watched with admiration the sense of communalism that existed in our immediate communities, fostered and sustained by the town union leaders that ensured seamless, harmonious co-existence founded on justice, equity, good conscience, fairness and mutual support.

The chasm between the haves and have-nots was not too suffocating to breed envy and discontentment because everyone lived for each other. The spirit of enterprise and healthy competition was alive, yet each member of the community operated within accepted standards defined by a value system that was noble, collectively rewarding and enriching.

Those pristine societies may not have enjoyed the benefits of development that came with emergent science and technology but their accomplishments are strong testimonials to what selfless, visionary, committed and compassionate leadership can achieve, supported by a willing and properly mobilised people.

Drawing from that experience, I had no problems understanding that whatever were the value content of the quality of services rendered by the community leaders then, can conveniently be imbibed, refined, replicated and applied in modern times to address the challenges of governance.

Unlike the case then, when competence, pedigree and merit were irreducible minimum in choice of who makes it as a leader in the communities, the situation has changed, leading to avoidable leadership inefficiency and crisis.

The criteria for choosing leaders today, the considerations and the system have denied us the benefit of critical evaluation that could have thrown up a leadership ensemble that would work for all in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and mutual understanding.