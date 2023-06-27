From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A cross section of Imo State stakeholders, on the aegies of Imo Political Stakeholders Forum, has lauded the Court of Appeal over the relocation of the Imo State Election Petition Tribunal from Owerri to the High Court Complex, Mararaba Nyanya, near Abuja.

The forum, in a statement by its leader, Sam Nwandu, the relocation of the tribunal will give a conducive atmosphere to critically look at the petitions from the conduct of the last state and National Assembly elections in Imo State.

According to the group, “With this relocation we believe that it will give the judges the right atmosphere to look into how election results above Bimodal Voter Accreditation System( BVAS), was announced by the electoral body INEC.

“Most of the actual results of the February 25th House of Representatives, Senate and House of Assembly election of March 18, was in no doubt contrary to original results as voted by the indigenes in that election.

The group listed areas where the election results are being disputed to include Okigwe Federal Constituency; Mbaitolu Federal Constituency, Oguta/Ohaji/ Oru West Federal Constituency, Owerri Municipal, Orlu Federal Constituency, Ideato North State Constituency, Okigwe and Orlu senatorial seats amongst others.

It expressed confidence in the ability of the tribunal to do justice to the petitions and restore the confidence of the people in the electoral process.