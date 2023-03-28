From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Emeka Nduka has sympathised with the family of his late colleague, Arthur Egwim who represented Ideato North constituency.

In a statement he signed,he described his death as saddened to the house while describing him as one of their best brains.

The statement reads in part ” a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice in the state Assembly,Imo House of Assembly has indeed lost one of its finest and best brains. His demise will for a long time create a vacuum in the House.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant his wife and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We’ll miss him dearly”. The statement concludes.