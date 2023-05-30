From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) witnessed a total compliance in Imo State as banks,schools,markets and other public institutions remain closed.

Our correspondent who monitored the State capital,Owerri between 9 30 am and 11 am reported that even fuel stations were under lock and key.

All the major roads were deserted except for few commercial vehicles which struggled to have two or three passengers in their vehicles.

Eke Ukwu Owerri, Relief market and Alaba market had scanty traders around the markets while the main shops were closed.

Some of the roads,such as Bank roads,Tetlow road,Mbaise road,Wetheral roads known for their traffic congestions had a free flow even Douglas road.

Although while some of these roads known for their economic activities remained closed,few other the traders operated a partial business transactions.