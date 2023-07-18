Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, said the state has taken a leap in economic advancement as it has recorded the fastest growth in birth of new businesses.

He spoke at a lecture entitled 2023-2027: Elected leaders, Nigerians and expectations” in Lagos, yesterday.

According to him: “Out of 36 states and Abuja, Imo State has the highest birthrate of new businesses (70per cent),Imo also has the highest entrepreneur index in the country, including business performance, skill acquisition, innovation and technology adoption and perception of opportunities”

He said the 42 months of his administration has ensured that the economy of the state recorded phenomenal growth.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, noted that under him, Imo State has grown to be the fourth biggest economy in Nigeria with GDP of N7.658 trillion. He disclosed that statistics available to the government also showed that Imo has the biggest natural gas power reserve in West Africa as well as the highest density of hospitality in Nigeria.

Uzodimma noted that with the giant strides recorded by his administration in road revolution, industries, youth empowerment, education,health and human capital development, Imo State was poised to take its rightful place as one of the investment destination points in Nigeria.

He said Imo State like most states have been working hard to meet the expectations of the Nigerian electorate.

According to him,with Imo State as a case study, it was clear that the elected leaders understood perfectly that only good governance will meet the expectations of Nigerians

The governor was emphatic that Nigerians of the 60s were the same in 2023 as regards their expectations of good governance.

He said contrary to the opinion of some people that there is a disconnect between the leaders and the electorate, both strata of the society understand good governance as a common language.

Uzodimma commended the management of Freedom Online newspaper, the organiser of the lecture for the opportunity given him to be the fifth lecturer.

Uzodimma said that it was commendable that the Freedom online newspaper apart from engaging in mainstream journalism also decided to organize the lecture series to stimulate discourse on national issues.