From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State House of Assembly lawmaker representing Orlu constituency, Arthur Egwim has been reported dead.

Egwim, a ranking member of the State assembly died on Monday after battling a cancerous ailment.

He was first elected into the state House of Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was reelected in 2019 with the Action Alliance(AA) party.

￼Egwim contested for the House of representatives seat in the just concluded national Assembly elections under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) but failed.

A family source told our correspondent that he had a surgery but could not survive it.

Egwim who is a lawyer by profession is one of the most vocal lawmaker at the eight and ninth assembly.