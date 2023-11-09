From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to Imo voters to ignore any purported sit-at-home order, come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice on Saturday.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a statement Thursday night said the election is very critical to the people of the state as the winner will pilot their affairs for the next four years.

Iwuanyanwu also dispelled rumours making the rounds that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma had dissuaded President Bola Tinubu from releasing leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He said that all the South East Governors were committed to securing Kanu’s freedom for peace to return to the region.

The Igbo leader said: “I have been told that some people have issued threats prohibiting Imo people from coming out to cast their votes. In fact, I understand that this group have issued a total sit at home order from November 9, to November 12, 2023. If Imo people should comply to this, there will be no election in Imo State and that will create chaos.

“I am therefore with every sense of responsibility and love appealing to the leader of this group to rescind his decision to order a sit at home. I have found it very necessary to sound this notice and warning because we in Igboland have had enough of bloodshed. We fought a civil war which took the lives of millions of our people and also incalculable losses in property. We do not want a situation whereby any part of Igboland will be exposed to any type of destructive violence. I had earlier made my point on this issue very clear. As a father, I prefer a peaceful resolution of all problems. I prefer a non-kinetic approach. It is my belief that all disputes are best resolved over a round table dialogue. Bloodshed and destruction of our property cannot be a solution.

“I have investigated this matter and found it to be false and malicious in its entirety. Governor Hope Uzodimma never held such meeting with President Tinubu. To the contrary I have held discussions with Governor Hope Uzodimma and the other four Governors of the South East…and they all are firmly and irrevocably committed to the release of Nnamdi Kalu from incarceration.

“May I also mention that on Monday July 10, 2023, I held a meeting in Abuja with the Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, members of National Assembly, the State Governors and select leaders from the South East and all of them unanimously agreed that Ohanaeze should work towards the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu. On that occasion, I was directed as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to secure an appointment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this subject. I want to confirm that I have already written to Mr President requesting for a meeting with the leaders of the South East and I believe I will be given this opportunity soon. For the avoidance of doubt, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, speaking for the entire Igbo, is of the opinion that our son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released from incarceration, especially when a court of competent jurisdiction has already ordered for his release.

“I will once more appeal to all those concerned to consider it a patriotic duty to rescind the call for a total sit at home and also the directive for instant murder of people who violate the sit-at-home-order. The information reaching Ohanaeze Ndigbo is that a directive has been issued for some homes to be destroyed. I want to believe that this is an ordinary rumour because it is not in our character.

“Finally, I want through this medium to request all our sons and daughters who are aggrieved one way or the other to sheathe their swords and accept peaceful negotiation. Experience has shown that violence cannot resolve any problem, most problems are best resolved through peaceful negotiations.

“I am therefore making a passionate appeal to all those concerned to have a ceasefire to give us opportunity to look into the matter. I regard everybody in Igboland as my child. I therefore consider it a duty to protect everybody’s interest to the best of my ability.”