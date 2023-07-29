Recovers gold jewellery, arms and ammunition

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The officers of the tactical teams of the Imo state Police command led by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, on Saturday foiled a seven- man armed robbery gang that attacked Goldwise stores which deals in gold and diamond jewellery located at Ikenegbu in Owerri municipal.

One suspect was shot dead during a shoot out with police operatives in Owerri, the Imo capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen had stormed the popular jewelry shop known as Goldwise Jewellery Shop located at Ikenegbu Layout near Kilimanjaro Ekwema Crescent Owerri around noon.

An eyewitness told Sunday Sun that the criminal gang of seven who came in a white Hilux jeep while carting away Gold worth several millions of naira and other valuables from the Goldwise shop, encountered the operatives of Imo police who had cordoned the area after shooting the driver.

“the gunmen operated in a Hilux bus and they had almost succeeded when they encountered the police who had already cordoned the area.

“The driver of the gang was shot dead while they exchanged gunshots. There was serious stampede as pedestrians and motorists alike scampered for safety”

He said there was a momentary stand-off as police mobilized in search of the suspects .I understand the driver of the gang was shot dead by a policeman forcing the four others to flee.

He further said the Police also arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered ammunition during the operation.

The Imo State Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Henry Okoye however confirmed the death of the suspects while parading the two suspects out of a seven-member gang.

The police spokesman further said, “At the point of arrest, one AK47 rifle, two magazines, two live ammunition, one military camouflage, and some other military accouterments were recovered from them.”

He said a 27-year-old man, Gaura Peter, from Koji State, who is a dismissed soldier, and Joshua Promise, 25 -years-old from Delta State were arrested and cooling off in the custody of the Command.