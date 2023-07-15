From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 3 suspects involved in the abduction and killing of a businessman in Imo State, Ikechukwu Ebelebe.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Barde who paraded the suspects alongside others at the State police headquarters said the victim was abducted at his hometown in Owerre-Akokwa, Ideato-North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the CP, the slain businessman was abducted and robbed of his Toyota RAV4 SUV in front of his residence by robbers.

He said despite collecting a N10 million ransom, the kidnappers killed him and dumped his corpse at the Ajali River Bank in Anambra State.

“Through credible intelligence gathering, one Chinedu Christian Ejezie aka “Holy Condom” and Okechukwu Ibemere, both of Owerri-Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, were arrested at Ebute Ero Market in Idumota LGA of Lagos State.

“Both suspects confessed to the crime, which led to the subsequent arrest of their gang member, Emmanuel Ubah,” he said.

He said five sim cards of different networks used by the suspects to negotiate and collect the ransom were recovered as exhibits.