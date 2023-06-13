Imo government has said it has unveiled a plan by the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to feast on the blood of the victims of insecurity in the state, through a planned phantom protest in Abuja this week.

The government claimed the opposition has recruited

unsuspecting indigenes and miscreants for shipment to Abuja for the protest at diplomatic missions, where the recruits would claim to be relatives of the victims of insecurity in the state, and blame the government for the killings.

A statement in Owerri by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the opposition PDP, rattled by its defeat in the November governorship election, was employing all manner of desperate antics to cause confusion in the state.

Emelumba said the government was fully aware of the plan scheduled to hold in Abuja within the week, explaining that the idea was to blackmail the government of being responsible for the killing of those who lost their lives in the state.

He regretted that a political party seeking to govern the state was ready to dance on the graves of Imo citizens and feast on their blood in their quest for power.

“Fully aware of its lack of capacity and integrity to win the upcoming governorship election in Imo State this November, the PDP is now resorting to this barefaced falsehood embedded in hypocrisy as the last ditch effort to win the sympathy of gullible members of the society.

“Aware of its complicity in the blood-letting that previously rocked the state after it brazenly declared it will make Imo ungovernable for Governor Hope Uzodimma, PDP now wants to turn the table against the same government by recruiting unsuspecting people and urchins from the 27 local government areas and parade them as victims of insecurity in the state, who will claim it was the government that killed their relatives.

“Currently, PDP is moving across the local government areas paying huge sums of money to people, 10 per council, preparatory to shipping them to Abuja for the orchestrated protest.

“Government is, therefore, warning parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards lest they become victims in a proxy war of vendetta and greed.

“Both the Nigerian people and the diplomatic community should ignore such self-serving politically motivated protest which is aimed at blackmailing the state government.

“The security agencies have also been put on alert to look out for those bent on perpetrating crimes in a bid to thwart the hard won peace in the state.

“Administration of Governor Uzodimma will continue to do all within its constitutional responsibilities to ensure nobody disrupts the peace of the state. It will also continue to discharge its responsibility of protecting lives and property,” Emelumba said in the statement.