Says its candidate hasn’t shown he is contesting an election

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The erstwhile state Secretary of Imo state People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nze Ray Emeana, has stated categoricslly that the main opposition does not have the capacity to win the gubernatorial polls in November ,saying that the party is in disarray.

He also said that PDP candidate for the November Imo state gubernatorial election is just contesting for relevance and not to win as he has not shown any seriousness.

Nze Emeana who stated this at the weekend accused the National leadership of the party of making it difficult for the state chapter to move forward by forcing a candidate who is not the choice of the members and stakeholders on the party as its gubernatorial candidate .

It would be recalled that Nze Emeana was among the seven members of the state working committee of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party that recently defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

According to him, “The vision we had for PDP, had collapsed. Because certain people we had at the National Body were making it difficult for the party to move forward. They want to force us to accept a candidate that is not the choice of the people.

“We can’t continue to do the wrong things. The road is closed for PDP in Imo state. I did not want to sink with PDP that was why we left the party. Just imagine, a governorship candidate of a party has nothing to show his contesting an election.

“The difficulty is not having enough capacity to win the election. Most people are not contesting to win. Some are contesting to be relevant. I found out that is the case is with the PDP. So, I decided to find an alternative.

He also said that he had joined the ruling APC because he believes in the charter of equity and to allow governor Hope Uzodinma to complete his second term and then exit to make it possible for the Owerri zone ( Imo East) to take over in 2027, and that the entire Owerri zone will back governor Uzodinma in the November gubernatorial election.

“I joined the APC. Again, I believe in the Imo chapter of equity so that the current governor will serve and exit. I want to say this, the entire Imo East will support Governor Hope Uzodimma, so in the next election, Imo East will take over and produce the next governor of the state.

“Have you not wondered why Samuel Anyanwu, was yet to commence a serious campaign? He should face his campaign and leave us alone.

“Some of us left the party and joined the APC, and yet Senator Anyanwu is still after us. Let him contest his election and leave us. Since we are not important there is no need to talk about us all the time.”