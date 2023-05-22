From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The indigenes of Umuekpu, Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have been gripped with fear as herdsmen invaded their community Sunday morning, killing a commercial motorcycle rider.

A reliable source from the troubled community told our correspondent that the incident which had led many of the indigenes desert their homes started when the villagers confronted the herdsmen on why their animals should damage their crops.

After serious arguments according to the source, the herdsmen headed in another direction where they angrily shot at the Okada rider and ran away leaving him in a pool of his own blood.

The angry youths of the village on hearing the incident rushed to the scene but met the absence of the herdsmen.

However, when they thought it was over, the herdsmen were said to have reinforced in great numbers at about 8 pm the same day, shooting indiscriminately as the whole villagers took refuge in neighbouring communities.

“It is unfortunate, by 8 pm the 21st of May 2023 the killer Fulani Herdsmen had mobilised heavily and Storm Umuekpu Community Shooting indiscriminately at anything in sight.

“Right now they have occupied all the bushes houses in Umuekpu, Agwa while all the Villagers had deserted Umuekpu Village with uncertainty about this Night, this is the topic for the day”. The source said.

When contacted, police spokesman Henry Okoye was yet to be briefed on the incident.