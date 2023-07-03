From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Opposition parties under the aegis of Inter Party Action Committee G12 have kicked against what they described as obnoxious demand of N54.5 million by the Imo State government Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) as political campaign permit before governorship candidates of opposition parties could display campaign materials any where in the state.

The G12 are Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Party (APP), African Democratic Party (ADP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Leaders of the opposition parties also lamented that in spite of the huge permit fee being demanded, IMSAA has said it would also determine areas where political campaign materials are permitted .

Leader of the G12 and state Chairman of AA, Uchendu Ahaneku, who spoke at a press conference, said it was a ploy to stop the governorship candidates of their parties from campaigning.

He noted that not even during the 2023 presidential campaigns was such a permit fee demanded by IMSAA.

Ahaneku said such condition was unacceptable to the group and would be left with no option but to challenge such an obnoxious campaign permit in the court if Governor Hope Uzodimma refused to intervene.