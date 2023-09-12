From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte-Uboma/Obowo federal constituency, Chike Okafor, has expressed appreciation to his supporters for rallying around him during the last general election.

Okafor, a member of the House of Representatives, in the eighth and ninth assembly, stated this in reaction to the judgment of the Imo State National Assembly, which declared him the winner of the disputed poll.

The tribunal had nullified the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jonas Okeke as the House of Representatives member for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma, Obowo Federal Constituency in Imo State.

The tribunal, in a unanimous decision, also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) to issue Okafor with a Certificate of Return as the duly elected member of the House of Representatives for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency.

The ex-lawmaker, who was also the chairman of the House Committee on Health Services in the eighth assembly, while thanking his supporters for keeping faith with him, said he will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to them.

He also expressed gratitude to the APC especially the Imo State chapter, for entrusting him with the ticket, noting that he can not wait to join the 10th National Assembly to forge ahead with the drive to make the country better.