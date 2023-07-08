From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Imo State Governorship Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Uche Ben Odunzeh, has commiserated with family members of traders who lost their lives and goods on Friday following attack on Amaraku market in Isiala Mbano Local government Area of the state and Akwakuma in Owerri by armed men

Hon. Odunzeh, who described the attack as barbaric and unacceptable, called on security agencies in the state to unravel those behind the attack and immediately bring them to book.

He decried the spate of killings in the state and reiterated his resolve to bring all forms of insecurity to an end when he elected as governor.

He called on the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinmma, to brace up and safeguard the lives of citizens, adding that he has the constitutional obligation to protect lives and properties.

“I am sad. My heart is heavy in what our state has turned into. It is disheartening that our imo has become an epicenter for nefarious activities where lives are no longer valued” he lamented

“I never envisaged a day like this in our history. What a sad commentary, the governor must brace up and safeguard lives and properties of Ndi-imo because he has that constitutional obligation”

“I send my sincere sympathies to the families of those affected by this attack, may God grant quick recovery to those injured ”

He called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and bring the ravaging insecurity in Imo to end once and for all.