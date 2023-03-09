by David

…Says it’s embarrassing

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress has disassociated it selves from the proposed strike directed by the National leadership of the Union over alleged workers entitlements.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, the State chairman of NLC,Philip Nwansi claimed that the National body is taken advantage of the crisis in the union in the State to call for the strike.

According to Nwansi,election of new executive members of the party was postponed following abnormalities witnessed in the delegate Congress of the union on Tuesday.

But the National body according to Nwansi later announced John Ofoegbu,a contestant as the caretaker committee chairman of the State NLC.

“We are not embarking on any strike in Imo,there was no communication and procedures was not followed if at all they were announcing a strike,but there was nothing like that,but we appeal to the National leadership to do the right thing.

It would be recalled that the National leadership through its chairman,Joe Ajaero announced the strike in a press statement.

Also corroborating the stand of the State NLC chairman, the State chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Uche Ibeh said the union was not notified and no outstanding issues was raised to warrant such action.

He said “As Imo is concerned ,their no strike action,and should in case their is a way that we have been linked to it,we disassociate ourselves and we are against it because it’s embarrassing to us and there is no outstanding issues . They had a delegate conference on Tuesday and the next day they were declaring a strike,that means it was preplanned.