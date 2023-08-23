From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed confidence his party would win the November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo State.

He also pronounced Senator Athan Achonu as the only gubernatorial candidate of the party as he pointed out that the process that produced him was credible.

Obi, who spoke in Owerri, yesterday, at the flag off of the gubernatorial campaign said LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State which LP claimed the PDP after 24 years as an example of good governance, since the emergence of Dr. Alex Otti, Obi said the people of Abia State were witnessing good governance because a ”first class brain” who knows what he was doing is now the governor of the state.

He described Achonu as the only governorship candidate of the party in Imo State, and Julius Abure, as the only recognised and authentic national chairman of the party.

Obi urged the people of Imo State to come out en mass and vote Achonu on November 11.

“Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Achonu is the only candidate of the party and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in process.

“LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigeria for the opportunity. Give us chance in Nigeria, there would be change. In Abia State today there is hope, that is what is called governance.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do want they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo. In Abia today, there is hope that is what is called governance. This is because a first class brain who knows what he is doing is the governor there. I believe in process. Achonu emerged through the right process. Vote for LP and things will start happening.”

Governor Otti said he was chairman of the panel that conducted the primary election that produced Achonu as the governorship candidate of LP in the state.

Urging the people of the state to vote for Achonu, the governor said that he was not even up to one 100 days in office and good things were already happening in the state.

“Distinguished senator Athan Achonu is the only governorship candidate of the party. I was the chairman of the panel that conducted the primary election which produced him as the winner of the election. I am here to bear testimony that he is our candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

National Chairman of the party, Abure said he was confident that LP would form the next government in the state.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Nigerians and the people of the state in particular.

“We will change the economic narratives of Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only governorship candidate of Labour Party in Imo State.”

“LP is founded on integrity, performance. PDP and APC have failed. We have tried PDP and APC and they failed. Their results are insecurity, poverty and infrastructural decay. Labour party has come to change the narratives. Vote Athan Achonu, vote LP come November 11.”